Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held the next currency auction today, Trend reports.

According to CBA, the auction's demand was $77.4 million, a 3.01 percent or $2.4 million decrease over the previous auction, and was completely satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, demand totaled $79.8 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

To date, $2.256 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the start of the year. The highest currency demand was reported at the auction held on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. In January 2024, $417.1 million was spent at currency auctions, followed by $870.6 million in February and $498.3 million in March.

To note, a total of $3.836 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA began conducting currency auctions through the unilateral sale of currency in competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel