Azerbaijan set to hold auction for vehicles of liquidated insurance company

Economy Materials 6 December 2024 15:18 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Vehicles belonging to Azerbaijani State Commercial Insurance Company, which is currently in the process of liquidation, will be auctioned off to the public, Trend reports via the State Service on Property Issues under the country’s Ministry of Economy.

According to the service, the auction is scheduled for January 10, 2025.

The starting prices for the vehicles range from 200 manat ($117.6) to 64,500 manat ($37,941), with a deposit requirement of 10 percent, ranging from 20 manat ($11.7) to 6,450 manat ($3,794).

The auction will be held on the second floor of the State Service on Property Issues building, in the property services hall.

