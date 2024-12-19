Euronews set to establish its academy in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. Euronews plans to implement the Euronews Academy project, which aims to train Kazakh journalists in modern technologies and uphold high professional standards, Trend reports.

The initiative was announced during a meeting between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Euronews. According to Vargas David, the project is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Kazakhstan's domestic media sector.

The meeting also addressed broader cooperation between Kazakhstan and Euronews, a global leader in multilingual news broadcasting. President Tokayev highlighted the significance of opening a regional Euronews hub in Kazakhstan. He noted that the hub would provide a platform to showcase Kazakhstan's economic, cultural, and tourism potential to a wider international audience, benefiting Central Asia as a whole.

President Tokayev emphasized that the Euronews platform would play a crucial role in fostering dialogue and mutual understanding between Central Asian countries and the European Union.

The discussion also covered current geopolitical challenges and the role of media in addressing them.

To note, Euronews is a European 24/7 news channel that delivers video coverage of global events with audio commentary in 13 languages.