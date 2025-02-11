Azerbaijan launches trainings on new budget mechanism's rollout (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. An open training session on the topic "Implementation of a New Budgeting Mechanism in Azerbaijan and Capacity Building in this Area" has taken place jointly by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) of Switzerland, and the World Bank, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

The event featured presentations on the implementation of the medium-term expenditure framework in Azerbaijan, the work done within the framework of transitioning to a program-based budgeting mechanism, international cooperation in this field, the next steps to be taken in the direction of reforms, and the training sessions that will be organized to enhance the capacity to implement the new budgeting mechanism.

The event was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Chamber of Accounts, ministries, committees, and other state structures, as well as international financial institutions and independent experts.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Center for Medium-Term Expenditure Framework Training at the Ministry of Finance Ilham Karimov briefed on the history of reforms, the work done, and the final budget forecast, emphasizing the importance of the tax and budgetary regulation mechanism.

Deputy Head of the Swiss Regional Cooperation Office Guy Bonvin and World Bank Manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister, in their speeches, discussed the contribution of the project "Strengthening Capacity in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework in Azerbaijan" to public financial management and noted that further support measures would accelerate these reforms.

During the event, World Bank experts presented reports on international experience in implementing medium-term expenditure frameworks and results-oriented budgeting mechanisms, while Ministry of Finance officials reported on the current state of reforms in public financial management, the improvement of the legal and institutional framework, as well as procedural foundations for implementing results-oriented budgeting mechanisms.

They also discussed the organization of theoretical, methodological, and practical training sessions aimed at enhancing the capacity of organizations involved in the reforms.

Following the session, from February 17 through February 28 of this year, the training team of the Training Center of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework under the Ministry of Finance will conduct training, and from April through June, practical specialized trainings will be held by World Bank experts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel