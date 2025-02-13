Azerbaijan’s transport sector revenue sees significant growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan's transport sector revenues have reached a total of 14.1 billion manat ($8.2 billion) in 2024, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

The analytics indicate that, in juxtaposition to the preceding fiscal year, the sector's financial throughput has escalated by 12.9 percent, equating to an increment of 1.6 billion manat ($941.1 million).

In the fiscal year 2023, the revenue generated by Azerbaijan's transportation sector was quantified at 12.5 billion manat, equivalent to approximately $7.3 billion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel