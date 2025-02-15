EIA revises Kazakhstan’s oil output outlook for 2025-26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Kazakhstan’s oil production is expected to reach approximately 1.93 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Trend reports.

The EIA has raised its previous forecast for Kazakhstan’s output by 0.04 mb/d compared to last month’s estimate.

Production in 2025 is now projected to increase from 1.9 mb/d in 2024. The EIA forecasts output at 1.93 mb/d in the first quarter, dipping slightly to 1.92 mb/d in the second, falling further to 1.89 mb/d in the third, before rising to 1.96 mb/d in the fourth quarter.

For 2026, the EIA expects Kazakhstan’s oil production to reach 2.03 mb/d, with output at 2.02 mb/d in the first quarter, increasing to 2.03 mb/d in the second, stabilizing at 2 mb/d in the third, and rising again to 2.05 mb/d in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev stated that the country plans to reduce oil production in 2025 to 96.2 million tons, down from the previously projected 97.2 million tons.