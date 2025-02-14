Particulars on last year's transit goods through Azerbaijan unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The amount of transit cargo flowing through Azerbaijan hit a whopping 14.5 million tons in 2024, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"In 2024, the throughput of transit cargo traversing the Azerbaijani corridor experienced an uptick of 8.4 percent relative to the previous fiscal year, culminating in a total volume of 14.5 million tons," the post reads.

To note, Azerbaijan is strategically aligning itself as a pivotal nexus for East-West trade in the region by leveraging substantial infrastructure investments. The operationalization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, coupled with the strategic enhancement of Alat Port, is significantly augmenting the throughput capabilities for the transit corridor, facilitating commerce between East, Central, and South Asia and Europe. Azerbaijan has significantly augmented its air cargo infrastructure, incorporating advanced cold storage solutions and a state-of-the-art general cargo terminal at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway integrates the legacy rail infrastructures of Azerbaijan and Georgia with Türkiye, facilitating connectivity to the broader European network.

