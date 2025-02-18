Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 18 February 2025 15:47 (UTC +04:00)
Plane carrying out Tbilisi-Baku flight delays - AZAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The flight of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) airline J2-8230 Tbilisi-Baku flight was delayed due to technical reasons, a source in AZAL told Trend.

Passengers of the delayed flight are provided with all necessary facilities following the airline's rules.

The flight is expected to depart for Baku in the next few hours.

If additional questions arise, passengers can contact the airline via the e-mail address [email protected].

For AZAL, flight safety is the number one priority and we apologize for the inconvenience caused.

