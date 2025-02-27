Azerbaijan Pavilion making waves at Makkah Halal Forum 2025 (PHOTO)

Photo: National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The 2nd Makkah Halal Forum is taking place in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, from February 25 through 27, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation, the event has gathered representatives from various countries' governmental bodies, businesspeople, and experts in the halal industry.

The event also features participation from the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and various companies.

As part of the forum, an exhibition has been organized to showcase products from participating companies. The Azerbaijan Pavilion, organized by the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation and supported by AZPROMO, features 15 stands under the Azerbaijan flag, representing agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and other service sectors.

The Azerbaijan Pavilion has attracted significant attention from exhibition participants. Foreign guests who explored Azerbaijani products and samples of the national cuisine were provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan.

The Makkah Halal Forum, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Commerce of Saudi Arabia, has been taking place for the second year. The forum aims to support the global halal market's growth and enhance international cooperation. The event also includes roundtables, discussions, B2B meetings, and live cooking shows.

