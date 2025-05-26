Global cryptocurrency market rolls out latest price figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has hit the airwaves.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has risen 2.64 percent in the last 24 hours, to $109,940.

In the same boat, Ethereum took a hit, seeing its value surge by 4.08 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $2,578.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name Value (USD) Change in the last week Bitcoin 109,940.4 +2.64 percent Ethereum 2,578.74 +4.08 percent Tether USDt 1.0002 +0.15 percent XRP 2.3488 +2.61 percent Solana 177.987 +4.21 percent BNB 674.61 +2.40 percent USDC 0.9995 -0.01 percent Dogecoin 0.229040 +4.71 percent Cardano 0.7732 +5.86 percent TRON 0.272211 +0.37 percent Pi 0.7801 +2.23 percent Chainlink 15.87 +5.01 percent Hedera 0.19236 +4.14 percent Toncoin 3.0084 +1.42 percent UNUS SED LEO 8.8878 +0.61 percent Stellar 0.28898 +2.89 percent Avalanche 23.82 +7.29 percent Sui 3.6315 +3.27 percent Litecoin 97.06 +3.02 percent Shiba Inu 0.00001465 +2.59 percent

