Global cryptocurrency market rolls out latest price figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has hit the airwaves.
Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has risen 2.64 percent in the last 24 hours, to $109,940.
In the same boat, Ethereum took a hit, seeing its value surge by 4.08 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $2,578.
Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:
|
Name
|
Value (USD)
|
Change in the last week
|
Bitcoin
|
109,940.4
|
+2.64 percent
|
Ethereum
|
2,578.74
|
+4.08 percent
|
Tether USDt
|
1.0002
|
+0.15 percent
|
XRP
|
2.3488
|
+2.61 percent
|
Solana
|
177.987
|
+4.21 percent
|
BNB
|
674.61
|
+2.40 percent
|
USDC
|
0.9995
|
-0.01 percent
|
Dogecoin
|
0.229040
|
+4.71 percent
|
Cardano
|
0.7732
|
+5.86 percent
|
TRON
|
0.272211
|
+0.37 percent
|
Pi
|
0.7801
|
+2.23 percent
|
Chainlink
|
15.87
|
+5.01 percent
|
Hedera
|
0.19236
|
+4.14 percent
|
Toncoin
|
3.0084
|
+1.42 percent
|
UNUS SED LEO
|
8.8878
|
+0.61 percent
|
Stellar
|
0.28898
|
+2.89 percent
|
Avalanche
|
23.82
|
+7.29 percent
|
Sui
|
3.6315
|
+3.27 percent
|
Litecoin
|
97.06
|
+3.02 percent
|
Shiba Inu
|
0.00001465
|
+2.59 percent
