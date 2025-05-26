Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Global cryptocurrency market rolls out latest price figures

Economy Materials 26 May 2025 13:06 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has hit the airwaves.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has risen 2.64 percent in the last 24 hours, to $109,940.

In the same boat, Ethereum took a hit, seeing its value surge by 4.08 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $2,578.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name

Value (USD)

Change in the last week

Bitcoin

109,940.4

+2.64 percent

Ethereum

2,578.74

+4.08 percent

Tether USDt

1.0002

+0.15 percent

XRP

2.3488

+2.61 percent

Solana

177.987

+4.21 percent

BNB

674.61

+2.40 percent

USDC

0.9995

-0.01 percent

Dogecoin

0.229040

+4.71 percent

Cardano

0.7732

+5.86 percent

TRON

0.272211

+0.37 percent

Pi

0.7801

+2.23 percent

Chainlink

15.87

+5.01 percent

Hedera

0.19236

+4.14 percent

Toncoin

3.0084

+1.42 percent

UNUS SED LEO

8.8878

+0.61 percent

Stellar

0.28898

+2.89 percent

Avalanche

23.82

+7.29 percent

Sui

3.6315

+3.27 percent

Litecoin

97.06

+3.02 percent

Shiba Inu

0.00001465

+2.59 percent

