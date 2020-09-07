Rehabilitation of Zemo Imereti-Racha road actively progressing in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Rehabilitation of 7.7 km Shkmeri-Zudali section (40.9-48.6 km) connecting Zemo Imereti-Racha road is underway in Georgia, and at this stage, asphalt-concrete pavement is being laid, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The road section to be rehabilitated starts at 50 km of Zemo Imereti- Racha connecting road, from unsettled territory located between Usholta and Bokva villages, goes along the right bank of river Kheori, passes through Bokva village and ends in Kvashkhieti village. An existed road is earthen and will be completely rehabilitated.

Project is financed from the state budget. Works commenced this year and will be completed by the end of 2020. Georgian company New Road implements rehabilitation works.

Zemo Imereti-Oni connecting road, which is also undergoing reconstruction work, will be approximately 51 km in length. The road starts from Sachkhere and passes through the following villages: Sareki, Kvemo Khevi, Uzunta, Shkmeri, Bokva, Kvashkhieti and Zudali. Finally, this section will join Ambrolauri-Oni road, which is 20 km away from Ambrolauri and 5 km away from Oni. The project is divided into seven sections.

The main part of the road runs through forest zone of River Kheori ravine and is located at an altitude of 1,000 – 1,500 m above sea level. Design considers complete rehabilitation of the road and arrangement of asphalt-concrete pavement.

At the moment, earthworks and arrangement of artificial structures on five sections are being carried out intensively at the same time. Works are completed on the 3.5 km section of the Zemo Imereti-Racha road. Works on the remaining seventh section are scheduled to commence and be completed by 2021.

Zemo Imereti-Racha connecting road is very important from socio-economic and demographic standpoint. Travel time from Sachkhere to Imereti (length 111 km) is about 2 hours. New Zemo Imereti-Racha road will reduce this route at least by 1 hour. Traffic flows on Sachkhere-Oni road will essentially improve safety level, especially in towns and villages. Travel time from Tbilisi to Oni will be reduced by 1.5 hours and will take 4.5 hours instead of 6 hours.

