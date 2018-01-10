WB improves forecast on Azerbaijan’s economic growth (UPDATE)

10 January 2018 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 10:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) forecasts the growth of the Azerbaijani economy at the level of 0.9 percent in 2018, according to the updated Global Economic Prospects report.

In its previous report published in June 2017, the bank forecasted that Azerbaijan’s GDP will grow by 0.3 percent in 2018, and by 0.2 percent – in 2019.

WB experts expect that the GDP growth of Azerbaijan will be 1.5 percent in 2019 and 2.6 percent – in 2020.

It is noted that the non-oil sector is recovering in Azerbaijan and investments are growing.

The World Bank also improved the forecast on the growth of the world economy from 2.9 to 3.1 percent in 2018.

In 2019, the growth is expected at the level of three percent (previously, the growth was projected to stand at 2.9 percent).

WB analysts think that the increase in investments, industrial production and trade will contribute to the growth.

The bank expects the growth of the world economy to stand at three percent in 2017.

The economy of developed countries is expected to grow by 2.2 percent in 2018 (earlier, the forecast was 1.8 percent) and by 1.9 percent – in 2019 (earlier, 0.9 percent).

The GDP growth forecast for developing countries is expected to stand at 4.5 percent in 2018, and 4.7 percent – in 2019 and 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Uzbekistan intends to restore its aviation industry
Economy news 11:53
Iran to hold int’l tender to buy soybean meal
Tenders 11:51
Central bank of Iran refuses to endorse Bitcoin
Business 11:48
Renault share from Iran’s car imports increases by 14%
Business 11:46
Kazakhstan's southern region to become important meat exporter to Iran, Bahrain
Economy news 11:00
Iran to hold int’l tender for bank supervision services
Tenders 10:39
WB improves forecast on Azerbaijan’s economic growth
Economy news 10:29
Interest rate cuts, commodity prices help Iranian market in 2017
Business 10:25
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy parts for triplex mud pump
Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 10 (UPDATE)
Economy news 09:52
Iran’s cell phone imports up by 104%
Business 09:29
Number of housing transactions increased in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 10
Economy news 09:28
Credit Suisse delegation in Uzbekistan for talks
Economy news 09:10
Iran’s deputy economy minister discloses privatization measures (exclusive)
Business 9 January 20:55
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Jan. 9
Business 9 January 20:05
Tehran Stock Exchange down 0.36%
Business 9 January 19:29
Foreign universities in Uzbekistan exempt from all taxes
Economy news 9 January 19:23