ILO encourages Azerbaijan to redesign labour market policy (Exclusive)

13 January 2018 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

In Azerbaijan, there is a need to redesign macro- and labour market policies and strengthen the national Public Employment Service.

Olga Koulaeva, Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia said about this in an interview with Trend.

She stressed that such initiatives are necessary to address the labour market gaps for youth and create sufficient number of quality employment opportunities for young people entering in the labour market.

"The labour market in Azerbaijan is in continuous development and in the same time is facing important structural changes. The Small and Medium sized Enterprises sector started to play a very important role in the economy of the country and the number of the jobs created in this sector is continuously increasing," she said, adding that this aspect is very positive but in the same time it represents a serious challenge from the perspective of occupational safety and health.

In this regard, ILO offers technical support to the governmental authorities and social partners in developing their capacity to actively participate in developing and implementing effective OSH policies and strategies capable to respond to these new challenges, Koulaeva noted.

