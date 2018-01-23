Azerbaijan increases export to Georgia in 2017

23 January 2018 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Global Energy Solutions starts its next project for BP Azerbaijan
Business 16:33
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry to start issuing permits through ASAN Service
Oil&Gas 16:24
JSW Group plans to implement two large projects in Georgia
Georgia 16:19
Ilham Aliyev expected to attend about 30 meetings, panel discussions in Davos
Politics 15:05
Azerbaijan grants 5,000 new licenses for business
Economy news 14:49
Azerbaijan repairing Turkmen ferry
Economy news 14:37
US anti-tank Javelin missiles already in Georgia
Georgia 14:08
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue successfully cooperating with OPEC (PHOTO)
Politics 13:58
Big Azerbaijani company to auction manat bonds
Economy news 13:34
MEP: EU-Azerbaijan Comprehensive Agreement deserves full support
Economy news 12:44
Deputy chief of Israel’s diplomatic mission in Baku visits Trend News Agency (PHOTO)
Society 12:18
Hungary eyes to become Azerbaijan’s gateway to EU markets – envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:12
Azerbaijan sees rising interest in hostel business
Tourism 11:10
Management reshuffle expected at Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank
Economy news 10:33
Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan keen to extend restructuring period
Economy news 10:08
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Georgia, Uzbekistan discuss transit function development
Georgia 09:28
Excises on alcohol, tobacco products increased in Azerbaijan
Economy news 01:47