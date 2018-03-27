Turkmenistan, Iran to expand trade partnership in Caspian Sea

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Turkmenistan for a two-day official visit, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reports.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during talks with his Iranian counterpart in Ashgabat noted that the two countries are active participants of negotiations to determine the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

A legal framework has been formed to regulate the activities of coastal states, new forms and mechanisms of multilateral cooperation are being created in such spheres as security, emergency situations, trade and economic cooperation, transport and communications, ecology, according to the report.

Construction of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport is nearing completion, the report noted.

“This will allow us in the future to build up communication with the Iranian ports of Anzali and Neka and to greatly increase the international multi-modal transportation through the port of Bandar Abbas in the Persian Gulf,” the Turkmen president said.

Berdimuhamedov also spoke about the need to step up the activity of the intergovernmental commission for cooperation in energy, transport, communication, machine-building industry, light industry, agriculture and processing sectors.

Earlier it was reported that a solemn opening ceremony of a new international port will be held in the Caspian city of Turkmenbashi in early May. The port is designed to ensure a higher level of trade and economic cooperation between Asian and European countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news