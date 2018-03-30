Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank eyes to render more digital services

30 March 2018 08:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

In the future, Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank plans to render most of banking services to its individual customers online, a source in the bank told Trend.

Today, when the range of services offered in Azerbaijani banks is almost the same, the main emphasis is put on the quality of service provided, according to the source.

"We concentrated our efforts on optimizing and simplifying various procedures for our clients, which allows them to save time and visit bank branches as rarely as possible," the source said. "For example, if earlier, customers, who wanted to apply for a credit card, had to visit a financial institution several times (for filing an application, signing documents for a loan, getting a card), today PASHA Bank offers its clients to visit its branch only once to fill in several documents where the client’s personal presence is determined by the regulator’s requirements."

This year, PASHA Bank has also started issuing ASAN Imza e-certificates in the "Individual Banking Service" branch and works on further integration of this service into the PASHA Bank mobile application, the source noted.

"In total, about 25 percent of the bank’s individual customers are active users of its mobile application," the source added. "In general, expansion of the functions of the PASHA Bank mobile application, in addition to convenience for customers, will allow us to concentrate on deeper digitalization of our services and increasing their quality, as defined by our Development Strategy for 2018-2020. In this regard, we constantly analyze the requests and appeals of our customers and monitor the quality of services."

The work on the new design of the PASHA Bank mobile application is also underway, according to the source.

"Taking into account the feedback of our customers, we decided to optimize the application’s interface, make it intuitively more understandable and convenient from the perspective of the end user’s view," the source said. "In the near future, the updated application will be available to our customers."

The bank provides a wide range of services to individual customers who are holders of PASHA Bank’s payroll cards.

PASHA Bank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2007.

