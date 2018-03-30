Turkmenistan creates commission to improve pricing system in construction

30 March 2018 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An intersectoral commission has been set up in Turkmenistan to develop a national estimate and regulatory framework and improvement of the pricing system in construction.

A relevant decree was signed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Under the decree, the commission was tasked to submit to the government a "State program on development of a national estimate and regulatory framework and improvement of the pricing system in construction for 2018-2020" and a plan of measures for its implementation within a month.

Furthermore, the ministries of construction and architecture, finance and economy were tasked to prepare and approve within a month, in the prescribed manner, procedure for financing the development of a national estimate and regulatory framework and improvement of the pricing system in construction.

In addition, together with the justice ministry to submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on introducing relevant amendments and additions to the national legislation.

As of January 2018, about 1,900 large facilities with a total value of about $47 billion are under construction in Turkmenistan, 1,800 of which are built by domestic companies.

The Caspian country is located in a seismically dangerous zone. In October 1948, a catastrophic earthquake, the strength of which reached 10 points, jolted Ashgabat and led to numerous losses.

In the country, a control over compliance with the necessary construction standards is carried out by the Research Institute under the Construction and Architecture Ministry of Turkmenistan.

Azernews Newspaper
