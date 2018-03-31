Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 48.2545 manats or 2.0966 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,274.092125 manats.

The precious metals' prices for March 20-26 were not set due to holidays.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 19 2229.856 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 2301.5620 March 21 - March 28 2283.8820 March 22 - March 29 2257.6170 March 23 - March 30 2253.3075 Average weekly 2229.856 Average weekly 2274.092125

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.6252 manats or 2.1975 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0327 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 19 27.6662 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 28.4505 March 21 - March 28 28.1112 March 22 - March 29 27.7438 March 23 - March 30 27.8253 Average weekly 27.6662 Average weekly 28.0327

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 45.4665 manats or 2.7894 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1604.530125 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 19 1605.361 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 1629.9685 March 21 - March 28 1605.5395 March 22 - March 29 1598.1105 March 23 - March 30 1584.5020 Average weekly 1605.361 Average weekly 1604.530125

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 42.4235 manats or 2.5506 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1647.8865 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium March 19 1688.1085 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 1663.2630 March 21 - March 28 1656.3185 March 22 - March 29 1651.1250 March 23 - March 30 1620.8395 Average weekly 1688.1085 Average weekly 1 647.8865

