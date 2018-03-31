Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

31 March 2018 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 48.2545 manats or 2.0966 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,274.092125 manats.

The precious metals' prices for March 20-26 were not set due to holidays.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 19

2229.856

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

2301.5620

March 21

-

March 28

2283.8820

March 22

-

March 29

2257.6170

March 23

-

March 30

2253.3075

Average weekly

2229.856

Average weekly

2274.092125

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.6252 manats or 2.1975 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0327 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

March 19

27.6662

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

28.4505

March 21

-

March 28

28.1112

March 22

-

March 29

27.7438

March 23

-

March 30

27.8253

Average weekly

27.6662

Average weekly

28.0327

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 45.4665 manats or 2.7894 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1604.530125 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

March 19

1605.361

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

1629.9685

March 21

-

March 28

1605.5395

March 22

-

March 29

1598.1105

March 23

-

March 30

1584.5020

Average weekly

1605.361

Average weekly

1604.530125

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 42.4235 manats or 2.5506 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1647.8865 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

March 19

1688.1085

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

1663.2630

March 21

-

March 28

1656.3185

March 22

-

March 29

1651.1250

March 23

-

March 30

1620.8395

Average weekly

1688.1085

Average weekly

1 647.8865

