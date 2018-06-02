President Aliyev appoints Azerbaijan’s new deputy economy ministers

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed orders appointing Shirzad Abdullayev and Rufat Mammadov as new deputy economy ministers.

Prior to this appointment, Abdullayev served as executive director of the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support and Rufat Mammadov as president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

After Sahil Babayev was appointed as minister of labor and social protection of the population, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev had three deputies left - Niyazi Safarov, Sevinj Hasanova and Sahib Mammadov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news