Export subsidies help Azerbaijani business to enter new markets

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The funds in the amount of 1.75 million manats were reimbursed to Azerbaijani exporters since the beginning of 2018, through the export promotion scheme, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov said at a press conference.

He noted that, as a result, products worth $23.2 million were exported to 27 countries.

Among them, there are the traditional markets - Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, CIS countries and the new markets - Canada, Switzerland, Czech Republic, and South Korea.

In the structure of exports, 33 percent fall on fresh persimmon and pomegranate, 26 percent - on alcohol, and about 25 percent – on canned goods and jams.

Mammadov also reminded that in 2018 Azerbaijan participated in 4 major international exhibitions with a single stand, as a result of which it was possible to conclude export contracts worth $ 2.3 million.

