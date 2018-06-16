USAID official visits Turkmenistan to discuss assistance to private business

16 June 2018 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 16

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Central and South Asia, Javier Piedra, visited Turkmenistan as part of his first official visit to Central Asia, a press release from the US Embassy in Turkmenistan says.

USAID began its work in Turkmenistan in 1992, supporting economic growth programs, helping enterprises improve their productivity and revenues, and coordinating with government institutions to modernize the energy and trade sectors.

Piedra visited the country to see first-hand how USAID programs are benefiting Turkmenistan by strengthening the investment climate and supporting the private sector.

In Turkmenabat, Piedra met with a group of entrepreneurs to discuss US efforts to help improve the investment climate in Turkmenistan.

In Ashgabat, he visited the first private sector food safety laboratory in Turkmenistan, which is being developed by the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and supported by USAID.

He also met with government officials to discuss USAID assistance and partnership in the country.

Turkmenistan holds a key position in the region for natural gas supplies, importers of which are China and Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Int’l consortium in Turkmenistan to buy pumps, membrane cartridges via tender
Turkmenistan 09:18
President of Turkmenistan due in Dushanbe for int'l water conference
Tajikistan 15 June 13:47
Turkmenbashi refinery announces tender to construct pumping station
Tenders 15 June 10:03
World Bank reveals details of its portfolio in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15 June 09:50
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of hospitals
Tenders 15 June 09:25
Turkmenistan becomes member of UN authoritative economic commission
Turkmenistan 14 June 20:32
Petronas Carigali opens tender for VSAT services in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14 June 13:32
Kazakhstan interested in business partnership with Turkmenistan
Economy news 14 June 11:54
New Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan appointed
Turkmenistan 14 June 11:27
President: Turkmenistan ready to strengthen friendly ties with US
Turkmenistan 14 June 11:23
Turkmenistan announces tender to prepare feasibility study of pipe plant
Tenders 14 June 10:12
Turkmenistan to build ceramic, sanitary tiles plant via tender
Tenders 14 June 09:43
Turkmenistan holds business talks in Croatia
Turkmenistan 13 June 12:10
Wheat harvesting starts in 2 more Turkmen provinces
Economy news 13 June 11:34
Turkmenistan makes significant progress in tobacco consumption management - WHO
Turkmenistan 13 June 11:25
CNPC announces tender in Turkmenistan on barite concentrate procurement
Turkmenistan 13 June 09:47
Turkmenistan extends tender for modernization of shoe company
Tenders 12 June 12:12
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 12:10