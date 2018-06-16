USAID official visits Turkmenistan to discuss assistance to private business

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 16

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Central and South Asia, Javier Piedra, visited Turkmenistan as part of his first official visit to Central Asia, a press release from the US Embassy in Turkmenistan says.

USAID began its work in Turkmenistan in 1992, supporting economic growth programs, helping enterprises improve their productivity and revenues, and coordinating with government institutions to modernize the energy and trade sectors.

Piedra visited the country to see first-hand how USAID programs are benefiting Turkmenistan by strengthening the investment climate and supporting the private sector.

In Turkmenabat, Piedra met with a group of entrepreneurs to discuss US efforts to help improve the investment climate in Turkmenistan.

In Ashgabat, he visited the first private sector food safety laboratory in Turkmenistan, which is being developed by the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and supported by USAID.

He also met with government officials to discuss USAID assistance and partnership in the country.

Turkmenistan holds a key position in the region for natural gas supplies, importers of which are China and Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news