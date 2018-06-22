Value of remittances in Kazakhstan soars

22 June 2018 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

The value of remittances in Kazakhstan has greatly increased, Kazakh media reported June 22.

In January-April, residents of Kazakhstan transferred funds totaling 25.6 billion tenges through money transfer systems, which exceeds the figure for the whole last year.

Compared to January-April 2017, the total value of remittances increased 4.1-fold in the reporting period, from 6.3 billion tenges. In particular, 7.5 billion tenges were transferred via “Zolotaya Korona” money transfer system (6.8 times growth for the year), 1.3 billion tenges - via Faster money transfer system - (a 35.6 percent decrease) and 1 billion tenges – via Western Union money transfer system - (a 12.6 percent decrease).

In general, the number of transactions in Kazakhstan for the four months of this year increased by 39.9 percent, to 104,400.

In particular, 47,500 transactions were carried out via “Zolotaya Korona” money transfer system (9.5 times growth), 15,200 transactions - via Faster system (a 40.4 percent decrease) and 3,000 transactions via Western Union (a 26.8 percent decrease).

(341.18 tenges = 1 USD on June 22)

