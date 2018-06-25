Prices for gold fall in Azerbaijan

25 June 2018 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on June 25, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 0.6545 manats to 2,153.968 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 22.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0716 manats to 27.819 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 28.373 manats to 1,487.517 manats, and the cost of palladium grew by 3.9525 manats to 1,626.4325 manats in the country.

Precious metals

June 25, 2018

June 22, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,153.968

2,154.6225

Silver

XAG

27.819

27.7474

Platinium

XPT

1,487.517

1,459.144

Palladium

XPD

1,626.4325

1,622.48

---

