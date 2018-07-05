Kazakhstan invites int'l businessmen to participate in work of AIFC

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Astana should become the main financial hub of the region, and should develop into one of the leading financial centers of Asia in the future, Kazakh media quoted the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as saying at the opening ceremony of the "Astana" International Financial Center (AIFC).

"I want to invite foreign and domestic business to participate in the work of the AIFC," the head of state said.

The president of Kazakhstan noted that, the AIFC will become the main project factory for the whole country, and the transactions for financing the projects in key sectors of the Kazakh economy will be set there.

"Business is developing dynamically, and more than 100,000 business entities are functioning here. The concept of a smart city for creation of technologically and maximally comfortable living environment is being implemented here. It is focused on modernization and development of transport infrastructure, and systems of security, social protection, education and health care," the head of state said.

Astana International Financial Centre is the financial hub for Central Asia, South Caucasus, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Middle East, Western China, Mongolia and Europe.

AIFC will be situated on the territory of EXPO-2017 and will use modern infrastructure and advanced technologies.

The main activities of AIFC are the development of the capital market, asset management, asset management of wealthy individuals, Islamic finance, and new financial technologies.

---

