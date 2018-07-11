Azerbaijan prohibits individual imports of mobile phones for sale

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Mobile phones imported by individuals to Azerbaijan for personal use cannot be used for commercial purposes, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Igbal Babayev said at a conference entitled as "Electronic trade in Azerbaijan: current situation and prospects of development" July 11.

Babayev noted that, measures for suppression of such cases are being taken together with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

Story still developing

