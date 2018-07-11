Azerbaijan prohibits individual imports of mobile phones for sale

11 July 2018 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Mobile phones imported by individuals to Azerbaijan for personal use cannot be used for commercial purposes, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Igbal Babayev said at a conference entitled as "Electronic trade in Azerbaijan: current situation and prospects of development" July 11.

Babayev noted that, measures for suppression of such cases are being taken together with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan proposing to hold international forum on e-commerce (PHOTO)
ICT 12:45
Azerbaijan, Turkey to adjust joint output of nanosatellites
Business 13 February 2016 12:45
Staff changes at Azerbaijan’s communications and high tech ministry
Society 11 January 2016 13:46
Over 10 officials of Azerbaijani ministry arrested
Politics 18 November 2015 14:29
Azerbaijan to continue co-op with UNDP on AzDATACOM project
Business 22 October 2015 17:27
Azerbaijan, Pakistan to cooperate in nuclear research
Business 25 August 2015 16:17
Latest
Top official: Vulnerable situation in Ganja city requires cohesion of society, state
Politics 14:37
EU-Azerbaijan partnership priorities initialed
Politics 14:13
New method of paying membership fees offered to Azerbaijani insurers
Economy news 14:09
Tesla rival Jaguar I-PACE launches in Israel
Israel 13:55
President Aliyev meets European Council president in Brussels (PHOTO)
Politics 13:45
Kazakhstan, Switzerland to expand co-op in various spheres
Economy news 13:39
Fiat to resume exports to Iran as soon as import ban lifted – official
Business 13:38
US imports from Iran increases by 30%
Business 13:20
Freight transportation tariff via South-West corridor to decrease – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 13:01