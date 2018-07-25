Central Bank of Azerbaijan may significantly reduce discount rate

25 July 2018 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Exchange rate of Azerbaijan's manat against US dollar to strengthen - report
Economy news 15:44
Kazakhstan Railways talks reason for revocation of its subsidiary’s rating by Moody's
Kazakhstan 13:01
Azerbaijan's economic growth to accelerate to 3.2% in 2022
Economy news 12:19
Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:26
Baku leads among travel destinations to CIS states
Tourism 24 July 12:39
Moody's withdraws all ratings of biggest Kazakh freight railcar fleet operator
Economy news 23 July 20:14
Latest
Shares of 11 Iranian government companies divested to private sector
Business 18:58
U.S. crude inventories down 6 million barrels
Oil&Gas 18:54
Association predicts increase in loan portfolio of Kazakh microfinance organizations
Kazakhstan 18:38
Gross int’l reserves of Kazakh National Bank drop
Economy news 18:10
Over 1 mln tons of hay prepared in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda
Economy news 17:56
Tajikistan hopes for agreements on long-awaited IMF assistance
Tajikistan 17:55
Russian Foreign Ministry: Terrorists attack southwestern Syria amid fear of imminent defeat
Russia 17:54
EU prepares retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion of U.S. goods
Europe 17:51
Trump says China is targeting U.S. farmers, being 'vicious'
US 17:50