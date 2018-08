Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

There is a potential for further easing of monetary policy in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference August 1.

"However, it is necessary to take into account both external and internal risks when making regulatory decisions in this sphere," Rustamov said.

Story still developing

