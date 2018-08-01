Taxify predicts driverless taxis to emerge in few years (Exclusive)

1 August 2018 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Taxify says Central Asia a "very interesting" region (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:58
Russian e-hailing service plans to expand its activities in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 27 July 11:44
Turkmenistan implementing "urgent taxi" online service in country
Economy news 29 June 13:09
Azerbaijani developers launch for international sale of mini UAV
ICT 21 June 15:38
SOCAR intends to close office in Estonia
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:38
Five people taken to hospital after taxi cab drove into crowd in central Moscow
Russia 16 June 21:51
Latest
Cash in circulation in Azerbaijan down
Economy news 18:55
Iran denies report deputy minister arrested for graft
Society 18:22
Construction of overpass in Tashkent to end soon
Uzbekistan 18:01
Dubai tourism growth slows in first half of 2018
Arab World 17:58
Audi AG appoints new chief for China operations
China 17:56
EU touts jump in soybean imports from U.S.
Europe 17:55
Regions of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan create single tourism route
Tourism 17:42
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for August 2
Economy news 17:37
Flying spree: number of flights from Russia to Uzbekistan growing
Tourism 17:31