US Federal Reserve System keeps base interest rate at 1.75-2%

The US Federal Reserve System acting as the national central bank has kept the base interest rate at the level of 1.5-1.75%, the Federal Open Market Committee said Wednesday after the meeting, TASS reports.

The market was almost 100% confident that the rate will be kept. Bloomberg poll revealed that only 1 out of 81 questioned economists expected the Fed to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points, while all others predicted that the rate will remain the same.

The Federal Reserve raised the rate previously on March 21 to 1.5-1.75% per annum and then to 1.75-2% at the meeting on June 13.

