Baku to host German-Azerbaijani Business Forum

15 August 2018 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

On Oct. 9, 2018, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) will organize the German-Azerbaijani Business Forum “Energy and ICT in Azerbaijan” with support of the German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss – Osteuropaverein der Deutschen Wirtschaft e.V.), the press service of the AHK Azerbaijan stated.

The aim of the event is to present projects, proposals and needs of German and Azerbaijani companies and to identify current opportunities for cooperation.

The main focus of the Forum will be on reforms and perspectives for partnerships in the energy and ICT sectors. High-level representatives of the Azerbaijani government are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Forum.

The participation in the Forum is free of charge. The event will be held in English with simultaneous translation into the Azerbaijani language.

