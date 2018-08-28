Azerbaijan’s labor ministry, state agency for public service ink memorandum of co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population - Sahil Babayev and Ulvi Mehdiyev, the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

The memorandum envisages creation of the necessary infrastructure for the agency and the centers for sustainable and operative social security, training of personnel, the use of information and communication technologies, creation and improvement of e-services, information systems and reserves in the spheres of labor, employment and social protection, as well as their integration into the e-government website.

Story still developing

