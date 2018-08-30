Zakharova: Russia-Azerbaijan ties developing in all directions

30 August 2018 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing in all directions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Aug. 30.

"The most important thing is that all directions, namely, humanitarian, political, economic, are developing” she added.

Answering Trend journalist's question about the role of interregional forums in establishing ties between the regions of the two countries, Zakharova stressed that such events between the countries is a very important component, not only political, but also economic, in terms of intensifying practical cooperation between the countries.

The 9th Azerbaijan-Russia interregional forum is expected to be held in Azerbaijan’s Ganja in September.

Russia is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan. Last year, the two countries marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Russia’s investments in the Azerbaijani economy almost reach $4 billion. Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan have invested over $1 billion in Russia’s economy.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $1.3 billion in January-July 2018. The trade turnover between the countries increased by almost 17 percent for the year.

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

