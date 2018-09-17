AZAL to resume flights to Geneva

17 September 2018 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Starting from October 30 this year, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start Baku-Geneva-Baku flights.

AZAL flights will be carried out as part of a joint charter program for the classic transportation scheme, which includes free baggage and hand luggage and meals on board.

AZAL’s J2-5009 / J2-5010 flights will be carried out twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays with Airbus A319 aircraft with improved comfort seats in three service classes - VIP Club, Business Class and Economy Class.

Departures will be carried out from Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Geneva is the second most populous and largest city in Switzerland. The city is located between the mountains of Jura and the Alps. It is the administrative center of the canton of the same name. The pearl of the city is its Lake Leman with a beautiful lakefront and luxurious hotels around. Today, Geneva is the world’s financial, political and scientific center, and is also the starting point for trips to the ski resorts of Switzerland and France.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

(+99412) 598-88-80 (hotline from Azerbaijan: *8880)

E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

WhatsApp: (+99450) 437-40-82 (only written requests, this phone number does not accept incoming calls)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan proves its status as region's leader in passenger, cargo air transportation
Business 13 September 14:50
Aeronavigation Department launched after reconstruction at National Aviation Academy (PHOTO)
Society 12 September 14:58
Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport serves over 3M passengers for 8 months of 2018
Business 11 September 11:01
Russia, UN begin consultations on Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva
Russia 10 September 15:24
Egypt to join Geneva meetings on Syria: FM
Arab World 30 August 01:21
Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2.5 million passengers during first seven months of 2018
Economy news 9 August 12:37
Latest
Uzbekistan to use special construction methods for Tashkent City project (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:11
UK PM May's spokesman: We are confident of reaching Brexit deal
Europe 14:53
US pullout from JCPOA to jeopardize global peace, security – Iran's nuclear chief
Nuclear Program 14:36
Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value
Economy news 14:34
Amazon ready to accept products from Azerbaijani exporters
Economy news 14:31
Russia voices readiness to boost nuclear co-op with Iran
Nuclear Program 14:30
IMF increases forecast for Kazakhstan’s GDP growth
Kazakhstan 14:28
Turkmen delegation to participate in UN regional economic forum
Turkmenistan 14:25
Kazakhstan to increase oil, gas condensate production
Oil&Gas 14:24