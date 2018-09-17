German Economy Minister: German economy to grow by around 2 percent this year

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday that German economy would grow by around 2 percent this year, plus or minus 0.1 percent, Reuters reports.

“We could just as well as have 3 percent growth,” he said, but added that companies were not investing enough to achieve higher growth rates because they lacked skilled workers to increase their output.

Earlier this month, the Ifo economic institute raised its 2018 growth forecast for German GDP to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent previously, citing a better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.

