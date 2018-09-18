Environmental fee may be introduced in Uzbekistan

18 September 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Starting from January 1, 2019, it is proposed to introduce environmental fee on certain goods produced in Uzbekistan and imported into the country as well, which harm the environment after being used, Uzbek media reported.

The draft resolution “On measures to improve the economic mechanisms for the protection of nature” was developed by the State Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection of Uzbekistan.

It is proposed to introduce the environmental fee for lubricating and other oils, plastic products for transportation or packaging of goods, tires, the whole range of glass containers, from glass jars to ampoules, batteries and several types of lamps.

The amount of the fee has not yet been approved. It is proposed to direct the revenues to the Fund for Ecology, Environmental Protection and Waste Management of Uzbekistan. Revenues from the collection of the fee should be directed to the sphere of waste management and environmental protection. The State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan will deal with collecting the fee.

