Sur Yapi: Azerbaijanis actively buying real estate in Turkey

24 November 2018 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish company eyes joint projects in Azerbaijani construction market (Exclusive)
Business 11:21
Comfort Group in Azerbaijan looking for buyers of property at a Turkish resort (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 November 17:12
Kuwaiti businessmen interested in investing in Azerbaijan’s real estate market
Finance 19 November 15:56
Turkish municipality to rent vehicles via tender
Tenders 15 November 21:18
Turkish energy company put up for sale
Oil&Gas 13 November 12:06
Azerbaijan to use blockchain technology in housing and public utilities
ICT 2 November 10:26
Latest
Passenger traffic from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan up - Civil Aviation Committee
Tourism 14:59
Azerbaijani state committee opens tender for mobile app designing
Tenders 14:32
Wizz Air launches Krakow-Kutaisi direct flights
Europe 14:26
Terra exhibition opens in Gazelli Art House (PHOTO)
Society 14:19
EU to invest 36 mln euros in program of universal education for all in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 14:18
Lavrov: Russia-Portugal trade may top $1.5 bln in 2018
Russia 14:16
China, Croatia to enhance cultural exchanges
China 14:12
Or Yehuda opposes Ben Gurion airport expansion
Israel 14:08
Finance minister: Brexit deal is best option to protect British economy
Europe 13:51