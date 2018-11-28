Azerbaijani group of companies to supply dry-type transformers for nuke plants in Ukraine

28 November 2018 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s ATEF Group of Companies will supply dry-type transformers for four power units of Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, NAEK Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned company, said in a message.

Such transformers for nuclear power plants aren’t produced in Ukraine.

Recently, Baku hosted the 74th council meeting of technical managers of nuclear power plants and other separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom. During the meeting, technical managers saw the production facilities of ATEF and familiarized themselves with the current and future opportunities of the companies in this group.

“ATEF manufactures next generation transformers using the latest technologies and modern equipment,” the message said. “The products are of high quality, therefore, such cooperation is quite interesting for NAEK Energoatom.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to chair next PABSEC session (PHOTO)
Politics 17:01
EDGE International Lawyers looking for partners in Azerbaijani real estate market (Exclusive)
Economy 16:37
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer to increase export volume of wine to China (Exclusive)
Economy 16:33
Rabbi: Azerbaijan achieves great success in multiculturalism
Politics 16:23
Azerbaijani company eyes to export wine to Mongolia and CIS (Exclusive)
Economy 15:54
Gold production in Azerbaijan to soar in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy 15:32
Latest
Azerbaijan to chair next PABSEC session (PHOTO)
Politics 17:01
Exports from Iran's Kermanshah reach almost $2B
Economy 16:46
EDGE International Lawyers looking for partners in Azerbaijani real estate market (Exclusive)
Economy 16:37
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer to increase export volume of wine to China (Exclusive)
Economy 16:33
Expert reveals how decrease in imports to Iran affects its economy
Economy 16:26
Rabbi: Azerbaijan achieves great success in multiculturalism
Politics 16:23
Netanyahu to elite commandos: Israel Defense Forces' strength 'best answer' to antisemitism
Israel 16:22
Iran, South Korea negotiating to create financial channel to keep trades
Economy 16:20
"Gold Rush": Uzbekistan to allow artisanal mining of precious metals
Economy 16:08