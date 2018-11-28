Azerbaijani group of companies to supply dry-type transformers for nuke plants in Ukraine

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s ATEF Group of Companies will supply dry-type transformers for four power units of Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, NAEK Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned company, said in a message.

Such transformers for nuclear power plants aren’t produced in Ukraine.

Recently, Baku hosted the 74th council meeting of technical managers of nuclear power plants and other separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom. During the meeting, technical managers saw the production facilities of ATEF and familiarized themselves with the current and future opportunities of the companies in this group.

“ATEF manufactures next generation transformers using the latest technologies and modern equipment,” the message said. “The products are of high quality, therefore, such cooperation is quite interesting for NAEK Energoatom.”

