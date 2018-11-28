Tashkent hosting first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products Made in Uzbekistan started on Nov. 27 in Tashkent, Uzbek media reported.

The exhibition is being held at the Uzexpocenter International Trade Center.

During the exhibition, Uzexpocenter will also host thematic conferences in such areas as the metallurgical industry and mechanical engineering, the oil and gas, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, the construction and electrical industry, round tables on development of the export potential of fruits and vegetables, and the electronic commerce.

In addition, there will be a demonstration of finished textiles and of the process of making handicraft products.

Visits to manufacturing enterprises in the machine-building, electrical, textile and fruit and vegetable industries will be organized for foreign guests of the exhibition.

