Tashkent hosting first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products

28 November 2018 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products Made in Uzbekistan started on Nov. 27 in Tashkent, Uzbek media reported.

The exhibition is being held at the Uzexpocenter International Trade Center.

During the exhibition, Uzexpocenter will also host thematic conferences in such areas as the metallurgical industry and mechanical engineering, the oil and gas, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, the construction and electrical industry, round tables on development of the export potential of fruits and vegetables, and the electronic commerce.

In addition, there will be a demonstration of finished textiles and of the process of making handicraft products.

Visits to manufacturing enterprises in the machine-building, electrical, textile and fruit and vegetable industries will be organized for foreign guests of the exhibition.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan becomes member of International Organization for Migration
Tourism 10:14
Uzbek Central Bank selling pure gold coins for over $1,500
Economic News 10:07
Singapore's Universal Success Enterprises may build multibillion smart city in Uzbekistan
Economic News 09:08
Toshkent Stock Exchange sees first corporate bond transaction
Economic News 27 November 19:02
Uzbekistan eyeing to quadruple agricultural export (Exclusive)
Economic News 27 November 19:01
CITIC Construction may start producing base oils in Uzbekistan
Economic News 27 November 17:35
Latest
Discussions on Lapis Lazuli project underway in Turkmenistan's Avaza (PHOTO)
Turkmenistan 10:43
Saudi Arabia has two options for oil production: Capital Economics
Oil&Gas 10:37
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows
Finance 10:34
South Korean company interested in building highway in Kazakhstan
Economic News 10:30
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull joint economic projects
Economic News 10:26
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 10:22
OIC to hold 7th Ministerial Conference on role of women in development
Arab World 10:16
Turkmenistan aims to further strengthen partnership with EU
Turkmenistan 10:15
Uzbekistan becomes member of International Organization for Migration
Tourism 10:14