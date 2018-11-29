Mirziyoyev exempts local airlines from paying for alcohol import

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Private airlines, low-cost airlines will appear in Uzbekistan by 2020, and a number of airports will be transferred to private management, Uzbek media reported referring to the presidential decree.

Mirziyoyev instructed a specially created working commission headed by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov to create favorable conditions for the activities of additional companies, including low-cost airlines and business aviation services by June 1, 2019.

The president additionally ordered the government to approve by May 1, 2019 a roadmap for reforming the aviation sector and attracting private investments, including foreign direct investments, in the development of airports in 2019-2030.

The Finance Ministry and the State Committee on Investments must determine by April 1, 2019 airports in which projects will be implemented under the public-private partnership. At the same time, the head of state ordered to complete the process by Jan. 1, 2020.

To ensure proper development of private local airlines, the president granted them a number of customs exemptions.

Thus, resident airlines are exempted from paying customs duties (except for customs clearance fees) for aircraft imported into Uzbekistan until Jan. 1, 2023.

Service equipment and alcoholic beverages of world brands, used exclusively for passenger service, are also exempted from customs duties.

It was earlier reported that Uzbekistan’s flag-carrier Uzbekistan Airways will be reorganized into two separate joint-stock companies, Uzbekistan Airways and Uzbekistan Airports (for airport management).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news