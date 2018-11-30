Russia’s Astrakhan ready to help Tatarstan export products to Azerbaijan

30 November 2018 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The Astrakhan region of Russia, where Iran’s trading house and Azerbaijan’s business center are already actively operating, is ready to help promote export of products from Russia’s Tatarstan Republic to the markets of the Caspian states, TASS reported quoting acting governor of the region Sergey Morozov.

“We offer Tatarstan access to foreign markets through the Astrakhan region,” he said following signing of an agreement on cooperation between the Astrakhan region and Tatarstan.

“Iran’s trading house and Azerbaijan’s business center operate in Astrakhan, and the Astrakhan business center is being built in Baku,” Morozov said. “Together with our Azerbaijani colleagues, we are planning to create a freight railway hub.”

He drew attention to the fact that Tatarstan exports fabric, glass, automotive equipment, food products to the Astrakhan region. In turn, Astrakhan exports fish products, salt, gasoline and diesel fuel to Tatarstan, he said.

The region is also ready to expand the range of these products at the expense of vegetables and watermelons, he noted, adding that another promising area for cooperation is the tourism industry.

“About 2.5 million Russian and foreign guests come to the region annually,” added Morozov. “The opening of air communication between Astrakhan and Kazan city will contribute to the growth of mutual tourist flow.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian FM to hold substantive talks on Karabakh conflict in Milan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Design studios may appear in Azerbaijan to increase export potential of textile products (Exclusive)
Economy 14:16
Azerbaijan eyes to ink apparel contracts with foreign partners in Baltic countries (Exclusive)
Economy 14:03
Uzbekistan offers benefits to investors from Azerbaijan in major IT project
Economy 14:02
Parliament adopts Azerbaijani state budget for 2019
Business 12:36
Hungary may help in sale of traditional Azerbaijani goods in Europe: ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy 12:27
Latest
Russian FM to hold substantive talks on Karabakh conflict in Milan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Australian company receives license for oil & gas exploration in Turkey's south-east
Oil&Gas 14:26
Saudi, Egyptian businessman agree to boost economic ties
Arab World 14:24
Despite efforts, AIDS is on the rise in Israel
Israel 14:21
Pakistan, Russia eye to set up multidimensional strategic partnership
Other News 14:21
Design studios may appear in Azerbaijan to increase export potential of textile products (Exclusive)
Economy 14:16
New UK ambassador appointed to Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14:13
Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership
Economy 14:13
China hopes U.S. shows sincerity at G20 trade talks
China 14:12