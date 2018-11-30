Russia’s Astrakhan ready to help Tatarstan export products to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The Astrakhan region of Russia, where Iran’s trading house and Azerbaijan’s business center are already actively operating, is ready to help promote export of products from Russia’s Tatarstan Republic to the markets of the Caspian states, TASS reported quoting acting governor of the region Sergey Morozov.

“We offer Tatarstan access to foreign markets through the Astrakhan region,” he said following signing of an agreement on cooperation between the Astrakhan region and Tatarstan.

“Iran’s trading house and Azerbaijan’s business center operate in Astrakhan, and the Astrakhan business center is being built in Baku,” Morozov said. “Together with our Azerbaijani colleagues, we are planning to create a freight railway hub.”

He drew attention to the fact that Tatarstan exports fabric, glass, automotive equipment, food products to the Astrakhan region. In turn, Astrakhan exports fish products, salt, gasoline and diesel fuel to Tatarstan, he said.

The region is also ready to expand the range of these products at the expense of vegetables and watermelons, he noted, adding that another promising area for cooperation is the tourism industry.

“About 2.5 million Russian and foreign guests come to the region annually,” added Morozov. “The opening of air communication between Astrakhan and Kazan city will contribute to the growth of mutual tourist flow.”

