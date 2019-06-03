Process of issuing compensation for problem loans in Azerbaijan implemented by 91.4%

3 June 2019 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

As of May 31, 2019, the process of issuing compensations carried out in accordance with the decree by President Ilham Aliyev “On additional measures to resolve problem loans of individuals in Azerbaijan”, has been implemented by 91.4 percent, Trend reports referring to information provided by Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

According to FIMSA, 95.5 percent of individuals out of the total number of the citizens entitled to to the compensation (602,347 people) have received it. Citizens who have not yet applied for the compensation for various reasons (persons outside the country, deceased, etc.) amounted to 27,500 citizens, 20,500 of which are clients of liquidated banks and non-bank credit organizations, and the remaining 7,000 are clients of operating banks.

According to the financial regulator, persons who have not received compensation before May 31 may apply to their banks and the national postal operator, providing necessary documents for receiving the compensation.

FIMSA also noted that about 13,000 applications of citizens are being considered and will processed by the Chamber of the Appeals Committee on the principle of reservation.

The payment process was carried out in six tranches by the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in the amount of 600.1 million manats. Of the funds allocated, 288.8 million manats were directed to overdue loans, while the remaining amount of 311.3 million manats was transferred to citizens' cards.

As part of the decree, 107 million manats were sent to repay debts on credit interest and penalties from over 126,000 debtors who are clients of banks and non-bank credit organizations.

In order to expedite the execution of the decree and the transparency of the process, 685,000 citizens made 1.7 million requests on the electronic portal created by FIMSA. The total number of views on this portal made up about 3 million. More than 117,000 calls were received from 966 call centers.

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Women entrepreneurs mull business development opportunities in Azerbaijan
Economy 13:46
Volume of oil products sales from Star Refinery announced
Oil&Gas 12:58
Expert: Criminals in Russia successfully attack 1 or 2 banks every month
ICT 12:57
OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:29
Ranking of exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan
Economy 12:28
AZAL to cancel purchase of Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft
Economy 12:26
Latest
Iran discloses number of loans given for sectors of economy during 1st month of this year
Economy 14:16
Two more plants to be launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:12
Joining Eurasian Economic Union is Uzbekistan's internal matter
Economy 14:03
Feel real convenience with Azercell!
Business 14:00
Search for missing climbers resumes in Indian Himalayas
Other News 13:55
Turkey’s foreign trade exceeds $34B in May 2019 – Ministry
Turkey 13:49
Women entrepreneurs mull business development opportunities in Azerbaijan
Economy 13:46
Iran among TOP 3 petroleum exporters to Turkey
Oil&Gas 13:37
Turkey is hope of mankind - Erdogan
Turkey 13:35