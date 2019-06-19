Azerbaijan organized 5 export missions since early 2019

19 June 2019 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

In the first five months of this year, Azerbaijan organized five export missions, two of which were carried out to China, and the rest to Poland, Latvia and Qatar, acting head of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

Abdullayev noted that as part of the mission in Latvia, a contract was signed for the supply of hazelnuts worth $300,000, adding that this is a good result of the work done.

Abdullayev also said that as part of the export missions, contracts worth $3 million were signed, and as part of these contracts, products worth $1 million were already exported.

Speaking about other work carried out this year, Abdullayev noted that Azerbaijan participated at seven international exhibitions, where the brand Made in Azerbaijan was successfully represented. Touching upon the issue of trading houses, he said that one of such trading houses was opened this year in Dubai, UAE.

