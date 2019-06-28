Georgia's GDP grows by 4.7%

28 June 2019 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia to benefit from new agricultural program
Economy 15:47
Chinese Sinosure in Georgia, discussing joint projects, financing models
Economy 12:43
National bank of Georgia gives forecast of economic indicators
Economy 10:59
Georgian minister holds meeting with tourism sector entrepreneurs
Tourism 10:05
Irish banking sector interests in investing in Georgia
Economy 27 June 18:34
Chief of IMF's Mission to Azerbaijan talks country's GDP
Business 27 June 17:51
Latest
New insurance products to be introduced in Azerbaijan
Business 16:14
Kazakhstan, China may build networks of gas stations in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:12
Greek Fund opens tender for purchase of stake in Athens International Airport
Tenders 16:01
Kazakh banking sector sees decrease of assets
Finance 15:50
Georgia to benefit from new agricultural program
Economy 15:47
European shares move higher ahead of pivotal G20 meeting
Other News 15:43
Iran needs to develop employment in current situation – Larijani
Iran 15:39
Uzbekistan signs agreements with Russian companies
Economy 15:29
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase building supplies via tender
Tenders 15:29