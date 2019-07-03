General Motors Uzbekistan renamed

3 July 2019 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

General Motors (GM) Uzbekistan changed its name to UZAUTO Motors, Trend reports with reference to Single portal of corporate information.

The company has already changed its name in social networks.

Earlier it was reported that national Uzavtosanoat company bought out a share of General Motors, and now the company is fully owned by the government of Uzbekistan.

The fact that the car factory will be renamed became known in February.

Recently, the company presented car models that are expected to be manufactured in Uzbekistan to dealers. Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse and Chevrolet Trailblazer were among them.

Now, ten car models are manufactured under the Chevrolet and Ravon brands at three GM Uzbekistan production sites. Matiz, Cobalt (R4), Lacetti (Gentra), Spark (R2) and Nexia (R3) models are manufactured at the main production site in Asaka; Tracker and Malibu at a branch in Tashkent; and Damas and Labo models get off the assembly line at the branch in Pitnak.

---

