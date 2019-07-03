Average monthly salary increases in Baku

3 July 2019 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

In January-April 2019, the average monthly salary in Baku increased by 3.9 percent compared to January-April 2018 and amounted to 820 manats, Trend reports referring to the Baku city Statistical Department.

The employees of enterprises and organizations engaged in industrial, financial and insurance, professional, scientific and technical spheres, as well as ICT and construction sectors had the biggest average monthly salaries.

The employees working in the healthcare sector, social service sector, agricultural sector, education sector, recreation sector, entertainment industry and art had the smallest salaries.

As a whole, the average monthly salary reached 544.1 manats in Azerbaijan in 2018, which is three percent more than in 2017.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 3)

---

