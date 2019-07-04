Uzbek Ravon Nexia R3 for the first time assembled in Kazakhstan presented in Almaty

4 July 2019 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Presentation of Uzbek Ravon Nexia R3 for the first time assembled in Kazakhstan was held in Almaty (Kazakhstan), Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

For Kazakh buyers, the car will be available in Comfort and Optimum trim versions. Since the car is locally produced, it will be sold on favorable terms and will cost Kazakhs cheaper than cars produced in Uzbekistan. It is planned to expand the quantity of cars in the next year.

As was reported at press conference after the presentation, it is planned to release 16,000 Ravon R3 cars in 2019 in Kazakhstan. Of these, 6,000 are to be supplied in the domestic market and 10,000 will be exported, in particular, to Russia.

Earlier, Trend reported that UZAUTO Motors (former GM Uzbekistan) began official deliveries to Kazakhstan, both ready cars and for assembly, in the middle of March of this year. At the moment, the Nexia R3 model is exported to the Kazakhstani plant SaryarkaAvtoProm for large-unit assembly, and the Ravon R4 is delivered as a finished product.

UZAUTO Motors presented new models and announced the resumption of supplies to the Russia in the same month.

In 2019, UZAUTO Motors (GM Uzbekistan) exported cars to Afghanistan and Tajikistan. In early April, the first batch of cars was sent to Belarus. Export of cars under the brand Ravon also resumed in Kyrgyzstan.

