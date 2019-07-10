Another salt manufacturing construction halted in Kazakhstan

10 July 2019 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan expand cooperation in tourism
Tourism 11:28
International reserves of Kazakhstan down by nearly 9%
Economy 10:35
Oblast of Russia to increase trade turnover with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 9 July 19:16
Nepal businessman to develop tourism in Kazakhstan's Shymkent
Tourism 9 July 18:26
Aluminum products manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 9 July 17:10
Meat import down in Kazakhstan
Economy 9 July 15:53
Latest
Qatar acquires hotels in Istanbul
Economy 12:19
Total reveals volume of greenhouse gas emissions from its projects
Oil&Gas 12:13
Oil gains after U.S. stockpiles drop, rigs evacuated
World 12:03
Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency reveals number of implemented projects
Oil&Gas 11:55
43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee wraps up in Baku
Society 11:52
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights from Karshi to Moscow
Economy 11:51
Saipem gets two new contracts in Saudi Arabia
Oil&Gas 11:50
Turkey imposing limit on imported goods purchased online
Economy 11:47
What is volume of peach and nectarine exports from Georgia?
Economy 11:45