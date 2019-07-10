Number of hired workers growing in Azerbaijan

10 July 2019 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

As of June 1, 2019, the number of hired workers in Azerbaijan increased by 2.9 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling to 1.6 million people, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

The report says that 898,000 of them work in the public sector, and 692,700 in the private sector.

It is also noted that 21 percent of workers are employed in the sphere of education, 18.4 percent in trade, 13.1 percent in industry, 8.4 percent in health and social services, 7.2 percent in construction , 6.9 percent in state administration and defense, 4.6 percent in transport, 3.4 percent in crafting, scientific and technical activities, 3.1 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 1.6 percent in finance and insurance, and 12.3 percent in other areas of the economy.

"The average monthly wage of workers in the economy in January-May 2019 increased by 7.9 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 583.7 manats," the agency’s website says.

The highest average monthly wages were observed in the mining industry, in financial, insurance, professional, scientific and technical spheres, in the sector of information and communication, transport services, and the construction sector.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak to lay water and sewage pipes abroad
Economy 16:18
Azerbaijan continues to fulfill its obligations to OPEC+
Oil&Gas 15:59
Mubariz Gurbanli: Armenians hate not only Jews, but other peoples as well
Politics 15:48
Azerbaijan accounts for over 96% of crude oil import cost to Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15:00
Czech bears decorate poster of second festival animafilm
Society 14:24
Armenians attempt to appropriate Azerbaijani carpets on display at Louvre Museum (PHOTO)
Politics 13:27
Latest
Global FLNG capacity to more than double in next 3 years
Oil&Gas 17:02
Vodafone executives cut share awards by 20% to reflect low stock price
Other News 16:54
Poultry meat manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan's region
Economy 16:46
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets MEDEF president (PHOTO)
Politics 16:46
Uzbekistan intends to introduce Tax Free system
Economy 16:45
Kazakhstan to implement projects worth over $2B
Economy 16:36
Revenues from international tourism in Georgia revealed
Tourism 16:30
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak to lay water and sewage pipes abroad
Economy 16:18
Exclusive: Western countries rebuke China at U.N. for detention of Uighurs
World 16:10