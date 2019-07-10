Number of hired workers growing in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

As of June 1, 2019, the number of hired workers in Azerbaijan increased by 2.9 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling to 1.6 million people, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

The report says that 898,000 of them work in the public sector, and 692,700 in the private sector.

It is also noted that 21 percent of workers are employed in the sphere of education, 18.4 percent in trade, 13.1 percent in industry, 8.4 percent in health and social services, 7.2 percent in construction , 6.9 percent in state administration and defense, 4.6 percent in transport, 3.4 percent in crafting, scientific and technical activities, 3.1 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 1.6 percent in finance and insurance, and 12.3 percent in other areas of the economy.

"The average monthly wage of workers in the economy in January-May 2019 increased by 7.9 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 583.7 manats," the agency’s website says.

The highest average monthly wages were observed in the mining industry, in financial, insurance, professional, scientific and technical spheres, in the sector of information and communication, transport services, and the construction sector.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news