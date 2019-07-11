Uzbekistan, UK approve intergovernmental agreement to enter into force after Brexit

11 July 2019 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Experts of Uzbekistan and the UK have practically agreed on the text of an intergovernmental agreement on partnership and cooperation, which may come into force after the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and Minister for Investment at the Department for International Trade of the UK Graham Stuart discussed this topic during the meeting on July 10 in London.

It was emphasized that the comprehensive reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan open up new prospects for business circles of the two countries for cooperation in trade, economic, investment, financial and other fields.

“Although the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the UK in 2018 grew by almost 40 percent and exceeded $235 million, the parties have significant potential for growth in mutual trade,” the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.

The sides positively assessed the results of the 24th meeting of the Uzbek-British Trade and Investment Council held on February 28 in Tashkent, where documents on the implementation of projects worth over $310 million were signed.

Stewart noted the opening of 1.25 billion GBP credit line by the UK Export Finance Agency and British support for the creation of an international financial center in Tashkent as playing a stimulating role for expanding mutually beneficial ties.

Foreign Ministry concluded that the parties generally confirmed their readiness to support the business circles of the two countries in their intentions to develop cooperation.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy spare parts for welding shop
Tenders 13:05
Uzbekistan plans to build two more NPP units
Oil&Gas 12:16
WebMoney talks Uzbekistan’s benefits from joint co-op (Exclusive)
Finance 12:14
Uzbekistan to be first in CIS to produce paper from stone
Economy 11:03
Uzbekistan receives first gas flow from Aralyk field
Oil&Gas 09:55
New gas field discovered in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:43
Latest
Kazakhstan, Germany agree on extension of cooperation in training of managers
Economy 14:28
Kurds carefully maneuvering to achieve their ultimate goal
Commentary 14:25
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, UNDP eye to jointly promote reforms in energy sphere (PHOTO)
Business 14:22
Turkmengas State Concern announces tender for power turbine repair
Tenders 14:07
SOCAR received about 1B AZN from state budget in 2018
Oil&Gas 14:07
Oil at six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
Other News 14:03
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 13:54
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum output
Oil&Gas 13:53
MHI State Agency: salaries of doctors in Azerbaijan will rise
Business 13:42