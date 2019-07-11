Uzbekistan, UK approve intergovernmental agreement to enter into force after Brexit

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Experts of Uzbekistan and the UK have practically agreed on the text of an intergovernmental agreement on partnership and cooperation, which may come into force after the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and Minister for Investment at the Department for International Trade of the UK Graham Stuart discussed this topic during the meeting on July 10 in London.

It was emphasized that the comprehensive reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan open up new prospects for business circles of the two countries for cooperation in trade, economic, investment, financial and other fields.

“Although the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the UK in 2018 grew by almost 40 percent and exceeded $235 million, the parties have significant potential for growth in mutual trade,” the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.

The sides positively assessed the results of the 24th meeting of the Uzbek-British Trade and Investment Council held on February 28 in Tashkent, where documents on the implementation of projects worth over $310 million were signed.

Stewart noted the opening of 1.25 billion GBP credit line by the UK Export Finance Agency and British support for the creation of an international financial center in Tashkent as playing a stimulating role for expanding mutually beneficial ties.

Foreign Ministry concluded that the parties generally confirmed their readiness to support the business circles of the two countries in their intentions to develop cooperation.

---

