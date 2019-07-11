Georgia discusses new opportunities for European integration

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Georgia is one of the committed partners of the EU, President of the European Council Donald Tusk stated at a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The head of the Georgian government thanked the President of the European Council for participating in the Batumi International Conference and noted that Georgia highly appreciates EU support.

The sides talked about the success achieved during 10 years of the Eastern Partnership and noted that Georgia is the leading country of this platform. The important progress that the country has made on the path to European integration, including after activating association agreements and deep and comprehensive free trade space, as well as activating visa-free communication for citizens of Georgia, was underlined.

Attention was paid to the importance of sectorial cooperation with the EU and to formats aimed at facilitating this process. In this context, the “EU Integration Roadmap”, developed by the Government of Georgia, was noted. Issues related to security partnership and the role of Black Sea security in ensuring European security were considered.

